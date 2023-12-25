💬See comments
The PNP and PDP mayors’ leadership welcomed Cataño Mayor Julio Alicea Vasallo´s measure to ban pyrotechnics in any event in that town. However, they agreed the measure requires further analysis.
Monday, December 25, 2023 - 6:13 p.m.
