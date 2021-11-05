Betty Rosa

Punto de vista

Por Betty Rosa
💬
viernes, 5 de noviembre de 2021

Supporting Education by Investing in Locally Driven Change

Over the last three years, the education system in Puerto Rico has faced a series of disruptions, resulting in public school students missing over 160 school days on average between 2017 and 2020. Studies have also shown significant learning loss due to the remote learning environment of the 2020-2021 school year, with students across the country performing between 5% and 10% lower on standardized tests in mathematics compared to previous years.

Otras columnas de Betty Rosa

jueves, 19 de agosto de 2021

El camino hacia una mejor educación en Puerto Rico

El Plan Fiscal traza una ruta detallada para las reformas estructurales que necesitamos a fin de brindarles a los estudiantes la educación de alta calidad que merecen, afirma Betty Rosa, miembro de la Junta de Supervisión y Administración Financiera para Puerto Rico

💬See comments
Popular en la Comunidad

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: