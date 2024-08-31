Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Raúl Juliá
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
31 de agosto de 2024
77°nubes dispersas
SuplementosAsociación de Contratistas Generales de América, Capítulo de Puerto Rico
Suscriptores
CSCG, Inc. services include Design-Build, General Contractor Services, Procurement, Conceptual Budget and Schedule Development, and Special Shutdowns. (Suministrada)

CSCG, Inc. specializes in timely and cost-effective execution of civil, mechanical, and electrical construction work in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and the Caribbean. Our experience has allowed us to achieve extensive knowledge and expertise in the construction industry, meeting and exceeding the needs and expectations of our clients.

CSCG, Inc. is a company with over 30 years of experience in the industry, with vast experience in the construction and maintenance of industrial manufacturing facilities, healthcare facilities, commercial buildings, and government infrastructure facilities. Some of our services include Design-Build, General Contractor Services, Procurement, Conceptual Budget and Schedule Development, and Special Shutdowns.

Our Rigging Division also specializes in Specialized Decommissioning, Industrial Manufacturing Machinery Relocation, Equipment Assembly, Packaging and Crating, and Special Transportation or Relocation outside of Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States.

Tags
SuplementoBrandStudioAsociación de Contratistas Generales
BrandStudio
Este contenido fue redactado y/o producido por el equipo de Suplementos de GFR Media.
El diario de hoy
sábado, 31 de agosto de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: