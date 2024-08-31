CSCG, Inc. specializes in timely and cost-effective execution of civil, mechanical, and electrical construction work in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and the Caribbean. Our experience has allowed us to achieve extensive knowledge and expertise in the construction industry, meeting and exceeding the needs and expectations of our clients.

CSCG, Inc. is a company with over 30 years of experience in the industry, with vast experience in the construction and maintenance of industrial manufacturing facilities, healthcare facilities, commercial buildings, and government infrastructure facilities. Some of our services include Design-Build, General Contractor Services, Procurement, Conceptual Budget and Schedule Development, and Special Shutdowns.