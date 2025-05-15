Rally Por Puerto Rico Raises $102,500 for Habitat for Humanity in Puerto Rico

Trailer Bridge and ATS International recently hosted their fifth annual Rally por Puerto Rico Charity Golf Tournament, raising $102,500 to support Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico. The funds will aid construction and rehabilitation efforts to provide safe, affordable housing for low-income families across the island.

Held on April 25 at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Río Grande, the event welcomed nearly 90 golfers and brought the tournament’s five-year total to over $500,000 raised for the nonprofit. Trailer Bridge and ATS cover all event expenses, allowing 100% of sponsorship proceeds to benefit Habitat’s work directly.