Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Feriados
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
EE.UU.
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Feriados
Lotería
Especiales
15 de mayo de 2025
74°lluvia moderada
SuplementosEmpresas en Escena
Suscriptores
PRESENTADO POR
Empresas en Escena
Comunicado de prensa (pagado)
Suministrado, aprobado y pagado por una parte externa; no es periodismo imparcial y contrastado.

Rally Por Puerto Rico Raises $102,500 for Habitat for Humanity in Puerto Rico

This partnership has already helped build 17 homes, impacting 47 individuals in communities including San Juan, Loíza, and Salinas

15 de mayo de 2025 - 12:00 AM

Por Redacción de Suplementos
Rally por Puerto Rico Charity Golf Tournament raised more than $100,000 to support Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico. (Suministrada)

Trailer Bridge and ATS International recently hosted their fifth annual Rally por Puerto Rico Charity Golf Tournament, raising $102,500 to support Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico. The funds will aid construction and rehabilitation efforts to provide safe, affordable housing for low-income families across the island.

Held on April 25 at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Río Grande, the event welcomed nearly 90 golfers and brought the tournament’s five-year total to over $500,000 raised for the nonprofit. Trailer Bridge and ATS cover all event expenses, allowing 100% of sponsorship proceeds to benefit Habitat’s work directly.

This partnership has already helped build 17 homes, impacting 47 individuals in communities including San Juan, Loíza, and Salinas. It reflects a shared commitment to strengthening Puerto Rico’s future—one home at a time.

Tags
SuplementoBrandStudioEmpresas en Escena
BrandStudio
Este contenido fue redactado y/o producido por el equipo de Suplementos de GFR Media.
El diario de hoy
jueves, 15 de mayo de 2025
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2025 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: