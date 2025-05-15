Rally Por Puerto Rico Raises $102,500 for Habitat for Humanity in Puerto Rico
This partnership has already helped build 17 homes, impacting 47 individuals in communities including San Juan, Loíza, and Salinas
15 de mayo de 2025 - 12:00 AM
Trailer Bridge and ATS International recently hosted their fifth annual Rally por Puerto Rico Charity Golf Tournament, raising $102,500 to support Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico. The funds will aid construction and rehabilitation efforts to provide safe, affordable housing for low-income families across the island.
Held on April 25 at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Río Grande, the event welcomed nearly 90 golfers and brought the tournament’s five-year total to over $500,000 raised for the nonprofit. Trailer Bridge and ATS cover all event expenses, allowing 100% of sponsorship proceeds to benefit Habitat’s work directly.
This partnership has already helped build 17 homes, impacting 47 individuals in communities including San Juan, Loíza, and Salinas. It reflects a shared commitment to strengthening Puerto Rico’s future—one home at a time.
