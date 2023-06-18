Jueves, 29 de junio de 2023

7:30 a.m. en adelante

Registro / Registration

Foyer Exhibit Hall

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Radiografía del Consumidor 2023 / Consumer X-Ray 2023

Ballroom

12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Corte de cinta

Exhibit Hall B

12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Almuerzo Radiografía del Consumidor / Lunch Consumer X-Ray

Exhibit Hall A

12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Exhibidores / Tradeshow

Exhibit Hall B & C

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Cóctel / Cocktail

MIDA Havana Nights

3rd (or second?) Floor Terrace

Viernes, 30 de junio de 2023

7:30 a.m. en adelante

Registro / Registration

Foyer Exhibit Hall

8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Programa Educativo / Educational Program

Meeting Room 103 & 104

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

MIDA Business PreShow

Exhibit Halls B & C

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Almuerzo Premiación de la Industria / Lunch Awards Ceremony

Ballroom B

Global impact of inflation; Technology & the future of retail

Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) President & CEO, John Ross

12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Exhibidores / Tradeshow

Exhibit Hall B & C

6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Cóctel / Cocktail

MIDA Moulin Rouge Party

Ballroom B

Sábado, 1 de julio de 2023

8:00 a.m. en adelante

Registro / Registration

Foyer Exhibit Hall

8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Asamblea General de Socios

Meeting Room 103 & 104

11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Exhibidores / Tradeshow

Exhibit Hall B y C

11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Premiación Empleados Destacados / Employees Award Program

Mezzanine segundo piso

Exhibit Hall