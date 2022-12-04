SPED Semiannual Convention 2022

Friday, December 9 – Sunday, December 11, 2022

Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico

Program

Friday, December 9, 2022

11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. - Registration, Light lunch & Pre-test

12:45 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. - Introduction - Leticia Hernández, MD / Moderator - Harry Jiménez, MD

1:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. - Precocious Puberty - Sheila Pérez, MD

1:45 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. - Role of molecular testing in the evaluation of Indeterminate Thyroid Nodules - Víctor Carlo, MD

2:30 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. - Hypoglycemia in adults without Diabetes - Nicolle Canales, MD

3:15 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - Questions & Answers - All Faculty

3:30 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. - Coffee Break: Visit & Networking at Exhibitors

4:15 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. - Update in the Use of Incretins for the Management of Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity - Alex González, MD

5:00 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. - New Guidance in the Management of Primary Hyper and Hypoparathyroidism - Renil Rodríguez, MD

5:45 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. - Questions & Answers - All Faculty

6:00 p.m. - Adjourn

Saturday, December 10, 2022

Cardiometabolic Meeting: Integrating Metabolic Health | Diabetes Postgraduate Course

7:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. - Registration / Moderator: Ángel Comulada, MD

8:00 a.m. - 8:40 a.m. - Management of Lipids in Diabetes, Cardiorenal and Metabolic Diseases - José García Mateo, MD

8:40 a.m. - 9:20 a.m. - Management of Hypertension in Diabetes, Cardiorenal and Metabolic Diseases - Carlos Cortés, MD

9:20 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. - Anticoagulation and Antiplatelet Therapy in the Patient with Diabetes - Alejandro López Mas, MD

10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. - Coffee Break: Visit & Networking at Exhibitors

10:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Manuel Paniagua’s Lecture: Cardiometabolic Benefits of Antihyperglycemic Therapy - Rosemarie Lajara, MD

11:45 a.m. - 12:25 p.m. - Update in the Management of DKD - Eddie Rodríguez, MD

12:25 p.m. - 1:05 p.m. - Challenging Cases and Expert Panel Discussion - All Faculty

1:05 p.m. - 1:25 p.m. - Questions and Answers

1:25 p.m. - Adjourn and Lunch

Sunday, December 11, 2022

7:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. - Registration / Moderator: Carmen Rivera Anaya, MD

8:00 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. - Endocrine Evaluation of Infertility - Amaury Llorens, MD

8:45 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. - Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Mediated Endocrinopathies - Kevin Yuen, MD

9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. - Adrenal Incidentaloma: Hormonal Secretion, Diagnosis and Management - Ricardo Correa, MD

10:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. - Questions & Answers - All Faculty

10:45 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. - Coffee Break: Visit & Networking at Exhibitors -

11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Adrenocortical Carcinoma: Evaluation and Management - Jaydira del Rivero, MD

12:15 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. - Cancer Risk Associated with Radioiodine Therapy for Hyperthyroidism - Viviana Ortiz, MD

1:00 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. - Questions and Answers - All Faculty

1:15 p.m. - Adjourn and Lunch

Sponsorship Statement (Joint)

This activity is jointly sponsored by The Ponce Medical School Foundation and Sociedad Puertorriqueña de Endocrinología y Diabetología.

Accreditation Statement

This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the Essential Areas and Policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint sponsorship of The Ponce Medical School Foundation, Inc. and Sociedad Puertorriqueña de Endocrinología y Diabetología.

The Ponce Medical School Foundation is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians Provider No. 0007249. The Ponce Medical School Foundation is accredited by the Puerto Rico Board of Licensing and Medical Disciplines with the Provider No. 016-DC20-JLDM. Ponce School of Medicine is accredited by the Puerto Rico Office of Regulation and Certification of Health Professionals (PR-ORCHP), Provider No.00018.

Credit Designation

The Ponce Medical School Foundation submitted this educational activity for a maximum of 14 credits AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ for physicians, subject to approval. The health care professionals should claim only the credits commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

Scientific Session - Registration Fees:

SPED Member with membership up-to-date (Member and partner) - No Charge

MD or OD (Scientific sessions, meals and snacks during lectures). - $325.00

One Day: MD or OD, Diabetes Educators, Dietitian, Pharmacists or RN - $130.00

Endocrinology Fellow or Internal Medicine or Pediatric Resident. In a PR ACGME accredited program with proof supplied at registration. - $65.00

Diabetes Educators, Dietitian, Pharmacists or RN (Scientific sessions, meals and snacks during lectures). - $200.00

All registrations are conditioned to availability. Registrations without payment will not be processed.

For information & registration: spedevents.jammedia.tv

Educational Partners: Tel. 787-646-0780.