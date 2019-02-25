Un visitante en uno de los pasillos de la XIX edición del Mobile World Congress (semisquare-x3)
Un visitante en uno de los pasillos de la XIX edición del Mobile World Congress. (EFE)

La XIX edición del Mobile World Congress, el evento más importante dedicado a la industria de la telefonía móvil, dio inicio este lunes en Barcelona.

Durante cuatro días, en esa ciudad se congregarán más de 100,000 asistentes de 150 países, donde habrá además 2,300 expositores en una superficie de 74 millas cuadradas.

Este año, los grandes protagonistas del evento serán el lanzamiento de las redes 5G y los nuevos terminales, especialmente los plegables.

Para esta edición el lema del evento es “Intelligent connectivity” (Conectividad inteligente), bajo el cual se reúnen líneas temáticas como inteligencia artificial (IA), Internet de las Cosas y redes 5G, en las que la industria apuesta con fuerza.

La mayoría de las principales compañías del sector, como Samsung, Google, Ericsson, Huawei o Xiaomi, presentarán hasta el próximo jueves lo último en nuevos dispositivos, aplicaciones o tecnologías, según revela EFE.

Aparte de las telecomunicaciones, también están presentes otros sectores tecnológicos, como los kits educativos de robótica pensados para niños.

La apertura de hoy estuvo a cargo del rey de España, Felipe VI, el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el jefe del Ejecutivo regional catalán, Quim Torra, junto con Mats Granryd, director general de la entidad organizadora, GSMA, la organización que agrupa a los operadores móviles.

Este congreso es una importante fuente de ingresos para Barcelona y su área de influencia, ya que genera unos S$ 534 millones. De hecho, se estima que el evento ha dejado en Barcelona unos S$ 5,442 millones desde 2006.


