New Standard for Wealth Management in Puerto Rico

In April 2024, SJ Advisors / Raymond James opened its doors in Puerto Rico with a clear purpose: to build a wealth management practice aligned with the realities, opportunities, and long-term interests of Puerto Rican investors, while creating a professional home where advisors can truly grow.

Founded by James Ugobono and Iván Pelegrina, the office represents the convergence of decades of industry experience, trusted client relationships, and a renewed vision for how advisory services should be delivered on the island.

Both founders bring extensive experience advising high-net-worth individuals, families, and business owners. After many years in the industry—including more than 15 years at a global wirehouse—they’ve built their reputations on disciplined portfolio management, client trust, and long-term results.

Since beginning operations, the firm’s portfolio has grown by 139%, reflecting strong client confidence and performance alongside the expansion of its advisory team. Today, the office includes four active brokers, a dedicated support team, and a developing advisor currently completing licensing requirements.

This growth has been fueled by:

• Long-standing referral relationships with professional partners

• Strong portfolio performance and increased client confidence

• Investment strategies centered on diversification, with equities playing a key role in long-term growth.

The firm aims to reach $1 billion in assets under management.

Why Raymond James—and Why Now

After years within larger institutions, the founders recognized the need for a firm better aligned with Puerto Rico’s market dynamics. While many global firms prioritize mainland business models, Raymond James offers the flexibility, infrastructure, and independence necessary to serve local clients effectively—without sacrificing the resources of a full wirehouse platform.

Raymond James’ clearing capabilities, technology, and research provide institutional-level support, while its advisor-centric philosophy values production, autonomy, and fair compensation.

Raymond James’s office is actively seeking experienced brokers who:

• Generate between mid-six and low-seven figures in production

• Operate primarily on a fee-based model

• Maintain a clean or minimally marked U4

Advisors who value long-term client relationships, ethical growth, and professional autonomy will find a strong fit. Conversely, brokers with significant compliance issues would not align with the firm’s standards.

The benefits of working with us are:

• Higher payout structures while retaining full wirehouse capabilities

• Flexibility to serve Puerto Rico–based clients without restrictive minimums

• Leadership that understands production firsthand and values advisor effort

• The only new wirehouse alternative to open locally in over 25 years

The vision is clear: within the next 3–5 years, the office aims to achieve significant asset growth with a focused team of no more than 8 advisors, while preserving quality, culture, and client experience.

With plans to add an additional advisor or team in 2026, this is a unique moment to join a firm at a pivotal stage—combining stability, growth potential, and long-term vision.

Office Location

B7 Tabonuco Street, Suite 801

Guaynabo, Puerto Rico 00968

Office Phone Number

787-437-6611

Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC.