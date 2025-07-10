Bad Bunny’s Residency: A Tribute to His Homeland With 30 sold-out shows, the historic residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico strengthens his bond with the island and sets a new milestone in Latin music.

With the concert series “No me quiero ir de aquí: Residencia en el Choli,” Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny delivers a new love letter to his homeland. As he explained in interviews, the idea of performing a long run of shows on the island grows out of his desire to stay in the place where he was born—a place he has often sung about to the world.

In fact, it was while discussing his latest tour, Most Wanted, in support of his album Nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana, that Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio—his given name—admitted he had little desire to embark on the tour, knowing it would mean once again being far from Puerto Rico for an extended time.

Thus, the Conejo Malo brings to Puerto Rico a residency—a concept common in Las Vegas—where an artist performs at the same venue for a set period, encouraging fans to travel to them rather than the other way around.

On January 13, 2025, Bad Bunny announced his residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico. Originally planned for 21 shows, overwhelming demand led to 400,000 tickets selling out in just four hours. As a result, the number of dates expanded to 30, running from July 11 to September 14, 2025. All shows are completely sold out.

The residency was announced just days after the release of his album Debí tirar más fotos on January 5, 2025, which shattered global streaming records. With this album, Bad Bunny once again rewrote the rules of Latin urban music by incorporating salsa, bomba, and plena—genres native to Puerto Rico.

As always, expectations are high for a performance rich in creative and technical excellence. However, with a production that remains in a single venue for an extended run, the residency offers an opportunity to craft an even more ambitious show, potentially featuring high-profile guest artists.

Bad Bunny has previously performed at the Coliseo on three occasions:

In March 2019, with three dates from his X100pre Tour .

. In summer 2022, with three shows as part of Un Verano Sin Ti, one of which was broadcast live for free in Puerto Rico.

On October 12, 2023, he hosted a listening party at the Coliseo for Nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana, attended by 16,000 fans who got to hear the album before its official release. Tickets sold out in just two hours.

