From La Nueva Ola to Ricky Martin: The history of pop Music in Puerto Rico Discover how the Caribbean island became the birthplace of pop stars whose global impact continues to shape the music industry.

The cultural melting pot that is Puerto Rico has allowed for the flourishing of musical movements whose performers have achieved international reach—shaping what the world listens to and dances to. The island’s political relationship with the United States, beginning in 1898, opened the door to a wide array of American influences, and popular culture, via mass media, was no exception.

Film and radio made their debut in Puerto Rico in 1910 and 1920, respectively, and the island’s first television station began broadcasting in 1954. Anglo-American music soon found a place in Puerto Rican tastes. The rock ’n’ roll craze swept across Puerto Rico in the late 1950s and 1960s just as it did in major world capitals, captivating the youth who embraced the genre’s rebellious spirit. As in Spain and Mexico—two other Spanish-speaking cultural hubs—a generation of young Puerto Rican singers emerged, recording Spanish-language versions of popular rock hits.

Under the direction of visionary producer Alfred D. Herger, these artists formed the movement known as La Nueva Ola (The New Wave). Its most iconic figures included Chucho Avellanet, Lucecita Benítez, and Lissette Álvarez, alongside artists like Julio Ángel, Tammy, Al Zeppy, and Charlie Robles, among others. A few years later, a young singer from Ponce who fronted a rock/pop band called The Kids From Ponce would rise to fame: Ednita Nazario. Also emerging was Yolandita Monge, from Trujillo Alto. Since then and to this day, Ednita has maintained a repertoire of romantic lyrics with rock-influenced arrangements, while Monge has leaned into pop ballads and occasional disco rhythms.

In the 1970s, a young Puerto Rican succeeded in Spain as the manager of a popular teen music group called La Pandilla. Determined to elevate the concept, he returned to Puerto Rico and created Menudo—a group that revolutionized the Latin American music scene, generating a frenzy of popularity comparable only to The Beatles. From Menudo came global stars like Ricky Martin and Draco Rosa. Around the same time, Chayanne, a former member of another Puerto Rican boy band, Los Chicos, also rose to international fame.

1 / 49 | Las voces del pop boricua que marcaron la historia musical . El astro boricua Ricky Martin presentó junto a la Orquesta Sinfónica de Puerto Rico uno de los más importantes conciertos de su carrera, “Ricky Martin Sinfónico” en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot. - Nahira Montcourt

During the 1980s, singer-songwriter Glenn Monroig became the leading figure of locally produced Puerto Rican pop. Wilkins, another gifted artist, blended pop ballads with rock to forge his own style. By the late 1990s, Ricky Martin would spearhead the “crossover” movement—the entry of Latin artists into the English-language mainstream music scene.