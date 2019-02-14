El cantante y compositor estadounidense Ryan Adams fue acusado por varias mujeres de ofrecerse a impulsar sus carreras musicales a cambio de sexo, una conducta indebida y de abuso emocional que él niega, según un reportaje publicado por el diario The New York Times.
I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly.— Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) 13 de febrero de 2019
But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period.— Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) 13 de febrero de 2019
