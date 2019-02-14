El cantante y compositor estadounidense Ryan Adams fue acusado por varias mujeres de ofrecerse a impulsar sus carreras musicales a cambio de sexo, una conducta indebida y de abuso emocional que él niega, según un reportaje publicado por el diario The New York Times.

Entre las mujeres que denuncian a Adams está su exesposa, Mandy Moore, y la artista Phoebe Bridgers, quienes afirman que tuvieron ofertas para ayudarlas en sus carreras a cambio de relaciones sexuales.

En una de las acusaciones contra Adams, una mujer llamada "Ava" afirma que, después de entablar un diálogo con el cantante cuando tenía 14 años, "ella y él tuvieron relaciones sexuales por teléfono y tuvieron llamadas por Skype en las que Adams se vio expuesto", según el Times.

Esta mujer le entregó al diario neoyorquino más de 3,000 mensajes de texto que Adams supuestamente envió durante un período de nueve meses cuando ella tenía entre 15 y 16 años. En una ocasión, "Ava" afirma que Adams ya estaba desnudo cuando se conectaron a través de un chat de vídeo en Skype.

Los mensajes también revelaron que Adams se preocupaba constantemente por la edad de "Ava".

"Adams niega inequívocamente que alguna vez haya tenido relaciones sexuales inapropiadas en línea con alguien que él sabía que era menor de edad", dijo el abogado del artista al Times, quien agregó que "si, de hecho, esta mujer era menor de edad, Adams no estaba al tanto".

Al igual que con "Ava", que era bajista, Adams ofreció usar su posición para ayudar a lanzar la carrera de otras artistas femeninas.

En su cuenta de Twitter, Ryan Adams dijo: "No soy un hombre perfecto y he cometido muchos errores. A cualquier persona que haya lastimado, sin querer, me disculpo profundamente y sin reservas".

I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly. — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) 13 de febrero de 2019

"Pero la imagen que pinta este artículo es perturbadoramente inexacta. Algunos de sus detalles están mal representados; algunos son exagerados; algunos son completamente falsos. Nunca tendría interacciones inapropiadas con alguien que pensé que era menor de edad", apuntó.

But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period. — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) 13 de febrero de 2019