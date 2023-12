Jung-hoo Lee 🇰🇷



• 25yo CF

• Nicknamed “Grandson of the Wind” after father “Son of the Wind”

• ‘22 KBO MVP (led in H, RBI, AVG, OBP, & SLG)

• ‘17 KBO ROY

• .340 career BA

• 2-to-1 BB/K ratio

• 3-hole in the WBC 🇰🇷



Korea’s best player, now a Giant.pic.twitter.com/QqvFqq6NFG