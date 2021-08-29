Luchetti Reservoir Wildlife Refuge, An Ideal Place to Recharge in Yauco 

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Yauco.- Among the wide variety of natural resources and tourist attractions that Yauco offers, standouts include Pico Rodadero, Santa Clara pool, and Piazza pool. But if you prefer a more relaxed approach, observing the peaceful natural landscape while enjoying a good read among birdsong, Luchetti Reservoir Wildlife Refuge is the ideal place for you.

This reservoir was built in 1952 by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA). It was a project led by engineer Antonio Luchetti, and its main purposes were providing irrigation, controlling floods, and generating energy. It feeds on the waters of the Yauco River and its tributaries, covers about 100 acres, and its maximum depth is 150 feet. It is connected to the Castañer and Susúa reservoirs by underground pipes.

“It is one of the smallest but most important reservoirs, since it is part of the southwest’s hydrological system. It carries water for irrigation to the Lajas Valley, and also helps sustain the Iris Alameda (Wildlife) Refuge, in Cabo Rojo, and the Cartagena Lagoon Nature Reserve,” explained Gretchen Cordero Rodríguez, the refuge’s management officer.

The Luchetti Reservoir is home to the largemouth bass, a fish often sought after by sport fishermen. (XAVIER GARCIA)

The Department of Natural and Environmental Resources is responsible for the recreational and fishing areas; in addition to visiting amateur fishermen, an average of 24 fishing tournaments are held in the lake every year. This refuge is home to multiple species of fish and birds, including the Puerto Rican slider, an endangered Puerto Rican turtle.

“There are several species here that were introduced purposely. There’s the largemouth bass, which is a sport fishing fish. There are three types of tilapia, which control aquatic plant growth; three types of chubs, and there are also sardines, which are used as forage fish, or food for other fish. There are other fish that have been illegally introduced by people who released them into the reservoir and have multiplied, such as the red devil cichlid and the suckermouth catfish, also known as the ‘common pleco,’ a bottom feeder. These, when introduced illegally, can affect local fauna, and the pleco causes soil erosion,” said the biologist.

Around 37 species of birds can be seen from the lake. Among them are hummingbirds, the Puerto Rican owl, brown pelicans, and woodpeckers. Kayaks and small boats are allowed inside the lake. The facilities have access ramps to the reservoir, gazebos with picnic areas, camping areas, trails, the information center, the office, and bathrooms.

This place is a true paradise, whether it is for fishing or to just enjoy nature and birdsong. (XAVIER GARCIA)

“You can have a good time with your family while fishing and learning about Puerto Rico’s birds. You can have a nice, relaxing time... these are facilities that are in good condition, ready to receive visitors,” said Cordero Rodríguez.

The Luchetti Reservoir Wildlife Refuge is not only open for day trips; students from various universities visit to carry out research work. For example, an investigation on the largemouth bass’s population is currently ongoing. Visiting hours for the general public are Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. On long weekends, the facilities stay closed on Tuesdays.

In detail

-Address: PR 128 km. 12.3, Bo. Vegas, Yauco, 00698

-How to get there: On PR-2 highway, when approaching Yauco, take exit 198 to highway #128, continue on this route until you reach the Lucchetti reservoir dam.

-Time: The journey from San Juan to the refuge takes around two hours

-For more information: 787-856-4887