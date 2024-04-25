Opinión
prima:Mayagüez Mall Settles Million-Dollar Lawsuit with Sears Owners

Three years after the chain closed, the fate of the building where the mall operated for five decades is uncertain.

April 25, 2024 - 3:30 PM

The company that manages Mayagüez Mall became the owner of the space formerly occupied by Sears. (Suministrada)
Marian Díaz
By Marian Díaz
Periodista de Negociosmarian.diaz@gfrmedia.com

Transform Operating Stores, LLC. and Empresas Puertorriqueñas de Desarrollo (EPD), the company that manages the Mayagüez Mall, have reached an out-of-court settlement that would have ended a multi-million dollar lawsuit between the parties.

Marian Díaz es una periodista con más de 25 años de experiencia cubriendo la industria del comercio, las pymes y las empresas familiares en Puerto Rico. Escribe, además, sobre la industria...
