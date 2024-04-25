We are part of The Trust Project
Mayagüez Mall Settles Million-Dollar Lawsuit with Sears Owners
Three years after the chain closed, the fate of the building where the mall operated for five decades is uncertain.
Transform Operating Stores, LLC. and Empresas Puertorriqueñas de Desarrollo (EPD), the company that manages the Mayagüez Mall, have reached an out-of-court settlement that would have ended a multi-million dollar lawsuit between the parties.
