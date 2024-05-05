Federal Circuit Court of Appeals upholds decision validating San Juan Bay dredging project

Washington D. C. - A Washington D. C. Circuit Court of Appeals panel unanimously validated Friday that the San Juan Bay dredging project, which would widen and deepen the channels through which ships travel, complies with U.S. environmental regulations.

The three-judge panel decided that neither the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) nor the National Marine Fisheries Service acted “arbitrarily or capriciously in carrying out their responsibilities to evaluate environmental concerns.”

Attorneys for the Center for Biological Diversity, also representing El Puente and CORALations organizations, took the case to the D.C. Circuit Court arguing that USACE failed to properly consider the scope of the project regarding the environmental impact, how it will affect minority and low-income communities and the potential damage on coral species.

Although the appellants warned that USACE failed to consider the “obvious” impact of the construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal associated with the project and its environmental consequences, the panel of judges did not rule on that claim because the issue did not initially appear in the administrative complaint.

“In fact, the potential construction of an LNG terminal did not appear to warrant detailed consideration due to the uncertainty that the construction would occur: At the time that the Corps prepared the Environmental Assessment, PREPA had not initiated any federal-permit application or requested any federal action related to potential LNG conversion; and PREPA itself faced potential privatization, bankruptcy, and the debilitating effects of two hurricanes,” said Circuit Judge Florence Pan, who filed the opinion.

The other two judges were Justin Walker, a Circuit Judge, and Judith Rogers, Senior Circuit Judge.

“Dredging in San Juan Bay is already disrupting communities and imperiled coral ecosystems, and I’m really disappointed the court’s decision didn’t recognize the threat it poses,” said Emily Jeffers, senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity in reacting to the ruling and added that the “massive LNG infrastructure that dredging makes way for will undermine Puerto Rico’s clean energy future at a pivotal moment.”

“From beginning to end, the Corps didn’t give local people enough of a voice in this project, and officials failed to take a hard look at the real risks,” Jeffers stated.

According to USACE plans, the San Juan Harbor dredging project -which will take a year to complete- seeks to facilitate the movement of large ships — such as cruise ships, cargo ships, and petroleum tankers — that currently cannot navigate the Harbor or cannot do so easily.

The environmental organizations argued in their complaint that the dredging project will increase “air pollution and degrade the environment” and impact public health and that the project “perpetuates and increases Puerto Rico’s dependence on fossil fuels for power.”

For these organizations, the environmental assessment that USACE issued was initially very limited, and even though it was later broadened for the entire San Juan Bay area, it was only to analyze additional dredging operations.

They also argued that the “Corps failed to effectively disclose all expected impacts to local communities” because it did not extend the comment period for the Environmental Assessment when Hurricanes Irma and María struck Puerto Rico.

For the Circuit Court, the fact that USACA “sent letters in Spanish about the draft environmental assessment to interested parties; it orally provided an overview of the draft in Spanish at the public meeting; and it offered to make the Spanish version of the public-meeting presentation available to the public afterwards,” was enough.

The appellants also noted that the National Marine Fisheries Service initially said it could not concur with USACE’s position that the project would not adversely affect bay corals. But, then it changed its position and issued a Biological Opinion, which found that the project was not likely to adversely affect the threatened coral species.