Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
17 de mayo de 2024
89°nubes dispersas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
prima:21 senators and congressmen question Board’s intention to eliminate net metering program

They sent a letter to the members of the tax authority warning that their insistence on eliminating Law 10 of 2024 will be counterproductive to efforts to move towards a 100% renewable-based system

May 17, 2024 - 12:39 PM

Members of Congress indicated that solar systems and renewable sources represent a lifesaver for people who depend on uninterrupted medical equipment. (J. Scott Applewhite)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Washington D.C. - A group of 21 federal legislators stressed Friday to the Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB) that its opposition to the enforcement of the law that established the net metering program - which would allow grid customers who produce energy to export it at the same price they are charged - undermines the transformation of the system and the economic development of Puerto Rico.

RELATED
Tags
Puerto RicoAlexandria Ocasio CortezNydia Velázquez
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José A. Delgado
José A. DelgadoArrow Icon
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
viernes, 17 de mayo de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: