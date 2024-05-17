They sent a letter to the members of the tax authority warning that their insistence on eliminating Law 10 of 2024 will be counterproductive to efforts to move towards a 100% renewable-based system
May 17, 2024 - 12:39 PM
They sent a letter to the members of the tax authority warning that their insistence on eliminating Law 10 of 2024 will be counterproductive to efforts to move towards a 100% renewable-based system
May 17, 2024 - 12:39 PM
Washington D.C. - A group of 21 federal legislators stressed Friday to the Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB) that its opposition to the enforcement of the law that established the net metering program - which would allow grid customers who produce energy to export it at the same price they are charged - undermines the transformation of the system and the economic development of Puerto Rico.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: