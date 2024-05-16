Opinión
prima:16 Puerto Rican elected officials in New York advocate for Puerto Rico’s inclusion in SNAP

“This is the right time,” say 12 state legislators and four city councilwomen

May 16, 2024 - 2:11 PM

El programa de Asistencia Nutricional en Puerto Rico provee menos ayudas que la iniciativa análoga que cubre todo EE.UU, conocida por las siglas SNAP.
According to a study commissioned by federal Agriculture, a transition plan from NAP to SNAP in Puerto Rico could take a full decade - due to changes in technology, among other things - and increase the island's food allocation from $2.9 billion annually to nearly $4.5 billion annually.
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Twelve New York state legislators and four New York City Councilwomen, all of Puerto Rican origin, sent a letter to Senate Democratic Majority Leader Charles Schumer in support of Puerto Rico’s integration into the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José A. Delgado
José A. DelgadoArrow Icon
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
