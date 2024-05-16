Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
16 de mayo de 2024
88°ligeramente nublado
EnglishBusiness
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
prima:Fiscal Board asks Swain not to reopen PREPA’S bankruptcy file

The agency rejected that the public corporation or its subscribers can pay more than the offer already on the negotiating table

May 16, 2024 - 9:31 AM

La Legislatura está trabajando para crear una entidad nueva que va a comprar el petróleo. (Archivo GFR Media)
According to the Fiscal Oversight Board, PREPA's opposing bondholders are seeking to make the public corporation's subscribers pay more in the legacy charge that has been proposed to pay creditors of the utility's public debt.
Joanisabel González
By Joanisabel González
Editora de Negociosjoanisabel.gonzalez@gfrmedia.com

The Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB) instructed Judge Laura Taylor Swain not to grant the request of certain bondholders of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) to reopen the file of the Plan of Adjustment (POA-PREPA) of the public corporation because the new data available about the generation of energy in Puerto Rico does not provide any evidence that would allow paying more than the offer already on the table.

RELATED
Tags
Puerto RicoLaura Taylor Swain
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Joanisabel González
Joanisabel GonzálezArrow Icon
Periodista puertorriqueña con más de dos décadas de experiencia en la cobertura de la comunidad empresarial de Puerto Rico y la economía de la isla. Luego de trabajar en el semanario de...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
jueves, 16 de mayo de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: