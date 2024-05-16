The agency rejected that the public corporation or its subscribers can pay more than the offer already on the negotiating table
May 16, 2024 - 9:31 AM
The agency rejected that the public corporation or its subscribers can pay more than the offer already on the negotiating table
May 16, 2024 - 9:31 AM
The Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB) instructed Judge Laura Taylor Swain not to grant the request of certain bondholders of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) to reopen the file of the Plan of Adjustment (POA-PREPA) of the public corporation because the new data available about the generation of energy in Puerto Rico does not provide any evidence that would allow paying more than the offer already on the table.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: