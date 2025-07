Las Piedras - In Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, plastic water bottles will finally have a second life: they will be reused to make new ones. Now, the units produced by Pac Tech International, bottlers of Cristalia and partners of Costco, Walmart and Sam’s Club, among other chains, will contain recycled resin. And, unlike the existing model, the entire process will be carried out in the region, without relying on distant secondary markets.