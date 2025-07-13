Whether it is because no one uses it, because it has served its useful life or to simplify home maintenance, the pool that many dreamed of as a great investment can become a big hassle for others.

In the case of a traditional pool, which required excavation and concrete to be built, what options are there for getting rid of it and what is required to accomplish this?

“What can be a problem for many is an opportunity for others,” responded landscape architect Edmundo Colón Izquierdo, as he shared with En pies cuadrados some solutions.

Recognized for projects that inject sustainability into existing footprints, such as green roofs, Colón Izquierdo shared that his first invitation would be to ask himself, “Can I solve some need I have for resilience or infrastructure?”

“We already have a pretty big gap. Do I want to make a cistern for my house? A basement, a storage area? Do I want to make myself a bunker?” he mentioned as options that homeowners can consider.

A new reality

He recalled that -in the mid-20th century- the construction of shelters was popularized by the nuclear concerns of the time, which are now latent again. But, beyond the cycles of geopolitical conflicts, he stressed that the string of natural disasters makes it necessary to consider their use as a safe space or for water storage.

Although in Puerto Rico it is usual to see them next to houses or on roofs, in many countries - such as Turkey, Mexico and Bermuda - cisterns are installed below or at ground level.

For homeowners who want to “do good for the environment” and gain a pleasant space, Colón Izquierdo mentioned that the old swimming pool can be converted into a rain garden. And, with the right selection of plants for those conditions, the area can not only look aesthetically pleasing, but also add an oasis for different species such as bees, amphibians and birds.

“It’s a rainwater retention area. I break up the floor of the pool, layers of stone are placed so that the water is retained and percolates little by little,” he described.

The landscape architect pointed out that, with this option, it is not necessarily necessary to remove the concrete, but the pieces can be left at the bottom to avoid depositing it “in the landfills that are already full”.

As a third alternative, he presented filling in part of the existing hole and creating a smaller pond to maintain the soothing element of water.

Next to the pond, a sitting area could be left at a lower level than the rest of the yard, “with aesthetically pleasing gravel,” precast concrete pavers and the popular fire pit tables.

Part of a pool recess can be converted into a pond for aquatic plants and fish, surrounded by a rain garden, as illustrated in this AI-generated image. (GFR Media)

Regarding maintenance, he said that instead of installing a landscape fabric with a bit of stone on top, the ideal is to deposit “one or two feet of gravel to ensure that no weeds come up”. In addition, that thick layer helps more rainwater gradually return to the subsoil, rather than being lost to the storm sewer.

“Filling it in is a probability, but it is the least likely to take advantage of the hole already made in the yard,” he said.

Crucial expert consultation

In all cases, the also professor at Polytechnic University stressed that “the first thing I would look for my client is how do I make this installation not become a problem for others.”

“When the water is removed, the soil wants to collapse into the pool. I would recommend that for this type of work there be a design staff involved, even with a basic consultancy, to guide you in your specific case,” he recommended.

He explained that in Puerto Rico, the consultation can be done with professionals licensed in engineering, architecture or landscape architecture, who not only have the training, but also “the legal responsibility” to safeguard life and property.

As an example of the risks that a poorly managed swimming pool can entail, he pointed out that many have been built right next to each other and, with an improper intervention, “the neighbor’s house can fall down”.

After the consultation, he indicated that “from there it will be decided what is the appropriate course of action and what level of involvement is required, such as plans or obtaining permits. Others will say if something simple can be done”.

