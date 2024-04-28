Despite the privatization and the creation of a regulatory body, the island still suffers the effects of an expensive, polluting, and unreliable power system
Despite the privatization and the creation of a regulatory body, the island still suffers the effects of an expensive, polluting, and unreliable power system
A decade after the Puerto Rican government took the first steps to reform the operations of the electricity sector, Puerto Rico is still experiencing service interruption rates that dramatically exceed acceptable industry parameters, rates that remain above the target of 20 cents per kilowatt hour, and a renewable energy portfolio that, despite the historic boom in residential photovoltaic systems, has failed to compete with fossil fuels.
