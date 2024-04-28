Opinión
28 de abril de 2024
83°lluvia ligera
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
prima:Ten Years Later: Energy Reform still in its infancy

Despite the privatization and the creation of a regulatory body, the island still suffers the effects of an expensive, polluting, and unreliable power system

April 28, 2024 - 11:56 AM

Cobra Acquisitions recibió sobre $1,800 millones en contratos para restaurar el sistema eléctrico de Puerto Rico luego del huracán María.
Paralel to the Acts to reform the energy system, the grid faced hardships such as the hurricane María devastation and PREPA's bankruptcy. (Archivo)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

A decade after the Puerto Rican government took the first steps to reform the operations of the electricity sector, Puerto Rico is still experiencing service interruption rates that dramatically exceed acceptable industry parameters, rates that remain above the target of 20 cents per kilowatt hour, and a renewable energy portfolio that, despite the historic boom in residential photovoltaic systems, has failed to compete with fossil fuels.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manuel Guillama Capella
Manuel Guillama CapellaArrow Icon
Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Durante su carrera, se ha enfocado en la cobertura de temas de Educación, política, gobierno,...
