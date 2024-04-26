We are part of The Trust Project
Fahad Ghaffar’s attorneys present documents that would prove his participation in John Paulson’s companies
Evidentiary Hearing, Day Two.
April 26, 2024 - 4:56 PM
Holding on to documentary evidence seeking to prove that Fahad Ghaffar is indeed a member of two of John Paulson’s companies in Puerto Rico, attorney José Andreu Fuentes began Thursday, the second day of the evidentiary hearing, trying to establish that the Pakistani-born businessman was a partner of the billionaire on the island.
