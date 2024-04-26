Opinión
26 de abril de 2024
prima:Fahad Ghaffar’s attorneys present documents that would prove his participation in John Paulson’s companies

Evidentiary Hearing, Day Two.

April 26, 2024 - 4:56 PM

Ghaffar sued Paulson seeking a statutory injunction to access information from Duo County, as Paulson allegedly refuses to acknowledge the rights of the entity acquired under County Hotel Owners LLC, a limited liability company in his name. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
José Orlando Delgado Rivera
By José Orlando Delgado Rivera
Periodista de Negociosjoseorlando.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Holding on to documentary evidence seeking to prove that Fahad Ghaffar is indeed a member of two of John Paulson’s companies in Puerto Rico, attorney José Andreu Fuentes began Thursday, the second day of the evidentiary hearing, trying to establish that the Pakistani-born businessman was a partner of the billionaire on the island.

