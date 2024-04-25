Opinión
25 de abril de 2024
84°lluvia ligera
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
prima:Fahad Ghaffar against John Paulson: Evidentiary Hearing Began Wednesday

The lawsuits involve the investor’s participation in the companies that own the La Concha and Vanderbilt hotels and the Vanderbilt Residences project

April 25, 2024 - 4:00 PM

The legal dispute, initiated by Fahad Ghaffar in 2023, is related to his participation in the entities Duo Condado JV Holdings LLC, owners of the Vanderbilt and La Concha hotels in San Juan, as well as Earle HC LLC, development company of the Vanderbilt Residences, also in the capital. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
By José Orlando Delgado

Investor Fahad Ghaffar and the Paulson Puerto Rico management team faced each other Wednesday at the Bayamón Superior Court during the beginning of an evidentiary hearing on two of the lawsuits filed by Ghaffar against the main businesses of his former boss and long-time partner, billionaire John Paulson, and his top executives, Rolando Padua, and Rafael Cedeño Paulson.

