The lawsuits involve the investor’s participation in the companies that own the La Concha and Vanderbilt hotels and the Vanderbilt Residences project
April 25, 2024 - 4:00 PM
Investor Fahad Ghaffar and the Paulson Puerto Rico management team faced each other Wednesday at the Bayamón Superior Court during the beginning of an evidentiary hearing on two of the lawsuits filed by Ghaffar against the main businesses of his former boss and long-time partner, billionaire John Paulson, and his top executives, Rolando Padua, and Rafael Cedeño Paulson.
