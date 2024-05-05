The Chamber of Commerce commissioned the study, which includes the experience of those who have returned to the island in the last five years
May 5, 2024 - 1:55 PM
A new study commissioned by the Chamber of Commerce shows that 32 % of the Puerto Rican diaspora in the United States is willing to return to Puerto Rico if certain conditions are met, the two leading ones are: quality of life will improve and job opportunities, which translates into data what experience already taught Puerto Ricans here and there.
