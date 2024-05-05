Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Estar Bien
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
Magacín
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Junte Boricua
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
5 de mayo de 2024
86°lluvia ligera
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
prima:The diaspora in the United States: a survey shows their feelings and conditions to return to Puerto Rico

The Chamber of Commerce commissioned the study, which includes the experience of those who have returned to the island in the last five years

May 5, 2024 - 1:55 PM

Crime, health services and education are some of the factors highlighted by the Puerto Rican diaspora as elements that prompted their departure from Puerto Rico. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
David Cordero Mercado
By David Cordero Mercado
Periodista investigativodavid.cordero@gfrmedia.com

A new study commissioned by the Chamber of Commerce shows that 32 % of the Puerto Rican diaspora in the United States is willing to return to Puerto Rico if certain conditions are met, the two leading ones are: quality of life will improve and job opportunities, which translates into data what experience already taught Puerto Ricans here and there.

RELATED
Tags
Puerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
David Cordero Mercado
David Cordero MercadoArrow Icon
David Cordero Mercado es periodista investigativo y multimedia en el periódico El Nuevo Día. Es egresado del programa de Información y Periodismo de la Escuela de Comunicación (hoy FaCI) de la...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
domingo, 5 de mayo de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: