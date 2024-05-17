We are part of The Trust Project
Billion-dollar expansion of manufacturing plant in Cidra announced
West Pharmaceutical Services will expand its operations, adding approximately 43 new jobs
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST) will expand its injectable drug production operations, announced Manuel Cidre, secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DEDC).
