Productores Cítricos de la Montaña files for bankruptcy and will liquidate its operation
May 17, 2024 - 4:13 PM
The corporation Productores de Cítricos de la Montaña (PCM) filed for bankruptcy, and will begin liquidating the entity, after accumulating debts that exceed $4.5 million.
