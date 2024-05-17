Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
17 de mayo de 2024
85°aguaceros
EnglishBusiness
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
prima:Productores Cítricos de la Montaña files for bankruptcy and will liquidate its operation

The Valle Tolima pharmacy in Caguas will also seek to close its operations

May 17, 2024 - 4:13 PM

Desde su creación, Productores de Cítricos de la Montaña produce china mondada y un jugo de china que se consume en comedores escolares. (GFR Media)
Since its creation, Productores de Cítricos de la Montaña has been producing chinese juice that is consumed in school canteens (GFR Media).
Marian Díaz
By Marian Díaz
Periodista de Negociosmarian.diaz@gfrmedia.com

The corporation Productores de Cítricos de la Montaña (PCM) filed for bankruptcy, and will begin liquidating the entity, after accumulating debts that exceed $4.5 million.

RELATED
Tags
Puerto RicoCaguasDroguería Betances
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Marian Díaz
Marian DíazArrow Icon
Marian Díaz es una periodista con más de 25 años de experiencia cubriendo la industria del comercio, las pymes y las empresas familiares en Puerto Rico. Escribe, además, sobre la industria...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
viernes, 17 de mayo de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: