The report used by the government to justify the benefits of amending the Genera PR contract -a management frustrated by the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) since April- is a document of only three pages that does not assess the probabilities that the company will be able to accrue the possible incentives, but includes a calculation based on two possible scenarios and warns that, due to the fragility of the fleet, it is complicated to perform the necessary tests to measure the capacity of the generation units.