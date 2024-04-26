Opinión
26 de abril de 2024
prima:FBI assists in the investigation on a cyberattack against the company that operates cargo docks in San Juan

The situation caused a traffic jam on John F. Kennedy Ave. heading into San Juan.

April 26, 2024 - 1:56 PM

The delay caused by the attack on the pier's systems caused a blockage in the pier that extended to John F. Kennedy Avenue. (Carlos Giusti/Staff)
Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
By Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
Periodista de Negociosmaricarmen.rivera@gfrmedia.com

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is assisting with the investigation into a cyberattack on the Puerto Nuevo Terminals consortium that has delayed the shipment and delivery of cargo at the dock and blocked John F. Kennedy Avenue heading to San Juan.

Muelle de San JuanCiberataquesFBICiberseguridadTOTE Maritime
Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
Periodista en San Juan, Puerto Rico. Es natural de Fajardo. Tiene un bachillerato en Comunicación Pública de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico en Río Piedras y en...
