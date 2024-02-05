Opinión
5 de febrero de 20245 de feb. de 2024
77°nubes dispersas
prima:Concern among SMEs: businesses raise alarm over electricity rates

A survey commissioned by the United Retailers Center found that most businesses have seen a 10% increase in operating costs

February 5, 2024 - 4:41 PM

The survey shows that an average small business owner has between one and seven employees earning minimum wage and generating up to $3 million in sales. (gerald.lopez@gfrmedia.com)
Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
By Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
Periodista de Negocios

The Puerto Rico United Retailers Center (CUD, Spanish acronym) called, once again, the government -and the Fiscal Oversight Board- to avoid an increase in electricity rates after a survey commissioned by the organization found that most businesses have seen a 10% increase in their operating costs.

Puerto RicoCentro Unido de Detallistas
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
Periodista en San Juan, Puerto Rico. Es natural de Fajardo. Tiene un bachillerato en Comunicación Pública de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico en Río Piedras y en...
