Concern among SMEs: businesses raise alarm over electricity rates
A survey commissioned by the United Retailers Center found that most businesses have seen a 10% increase in operating costs
February 5, 2024 - 4:41 PM
A survey commissioned by the United Retailers Center found that most businesses have seen a 10% increase in operating costs
February 5, 2024 - 4:41 PM
The Puerto Rico United Retailers Center (CUD, Spanish acronym) called, once again, the government -and the Fiscal Oversight Board- to avoid an increase in electricity rates after a survey commissioned by the organization found that most businesses have seen a 10% increase in their operating costs.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: