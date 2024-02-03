Jenniffer González proposes bill to raise income cap for housing programs
Resident Commissioner in Washington said the limits on the island are far below those in other jurisdictions.
February 3, 2024 - 5:18 PM
Resident Commissioner in Washington said the limits on the island are far below those in other jurisdictions.
February 3, 2024 - 5:18 PM
With the support of the Puerto Rico Builders Association (ACPR, Spanish acronym), Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González presented Friday a bill seeking to expand the eligibility of the island residents to several federal housing programs.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: