Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Oferta del Día
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
Magacín
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Junte Boricua
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
3 de febrero de 20243 de feb. de 2024
73°nubes rotas
prima:Jenniffer González proposes bill to raise income cap for housing programs

Resident Commissioner in Washington said the limits on the island are far below those in other jurisdictions.

February 3, 2024 - 5:18 PM

The Resident Commissioner’s Housing Support Act for Low-Income People in Puerto Rico proposes to use the income limit standards used by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to calculate the “very-low-income” poverty rate in Puerto Rico. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
El Nuevo Día
By El Nuevo Día

With the support of the Puerto Rico Builders Association (ACPR, Spanish acronym), Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González presented Friday a bill seeking to expand the eligibility of the island residents to several federal housing programs.

RELATED
Tags
Departamento de Salud y Servicios Humanos federalJenniffer Gonzálezfondos federales
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
El Nuevo Día
El Nuevo DíaArrow Icon
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
sábado, 3 de febrero de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
PRIMERA HORA
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: