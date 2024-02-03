Opinión
prima:Government invested almost $1 million in Madrid International Tourism Trade Fair

The Puerto Rico Tourism Company defended the use of public funds, stating that the return on investment exceeded $25 million

February 3, 2024 - 8:20 PM

Puerto Rico ended 2023 with over $130 million in room tax revenues and over $1.8 billion in lodging revenues, figures never seen before. (Suministrada)
José Orlando Delgado Rivera
By José Orlando Delgado Rivera
Periodista de Negocios

Displaying the island’s booming tourism industry, the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC) closed its participation in the International Tourism Trade Fair (Fitur, Spanish acronym), held last week in Madrid, Spain, with an investment of almost $1 million.

