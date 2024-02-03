Government invested almost $1 million in Madrid International Tourism Trade Fair
The Puerto Rico Tourism Company defended the use of public funds, stating that the return on investment exceeded $25 million
February 3, 2024 - 8:20 PM
Displaying the island’s booming tourism industry, the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC) closed its participation in the International Tourism Trade Fair (Fitur, Spanish acronym), held last week in Madrid, Spain, with an investment of almost $1 million.
