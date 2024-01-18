As it begins operations on June of this year, the 13th Frontier flight crew will leave more than $80 millions annually in salaries at the island.
“This is just the beginning.” With these words, Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle described the opening of its first crew base in Puerto Rico, at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport on Isla Verde.

