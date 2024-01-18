💬See comments
“This is just the beginning.” With these words, Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle described the opening of its first crew base in Puerto Rico, at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport on Isla Verde.
- ⎙
Thursday, January 18, 2024 - 8:12 p.m.
“This is just the beginning.” With these words, Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle described the opening of its first crew base in Puerto Rico, at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport on Isla Verde.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: