29 de enero de 202429 de ene. de 2024
prima:Junte Boricua plans to bring 50,000 Puerto Ricans back home

Private companies and government agencies estimate that the initiative will generate a $75 million impact on the economy

January 29, 2024 - 7:12 PM

The GFR Media project has over 100 partners on the island who are currently reviewing their plans to ensure that the visitors’ experience - who will arrive between May 1 and August 31 - becomes a multiplier factor that will triple the investment over the next five years. (JOSIAN BRUNO)
Sandra Torres Guzmán
By Sandra Torres Guzmán

Less than four months before the start of Junte Boricua - an initiative seeking to bring home some 50,000 Puerto Ricans living in the United States - the government, private companies, and non-profits prepare to optimize the effort, which is expected to generate an economic impact of $75 million.

Junte BoricuaDiáspora boricuaTurismo
Sandra Torres Guzmán
