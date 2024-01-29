Junte Boricua plans to bring 50,000 Puerto Ricans back home
Private companies and government agencies estimate that the initiative will generate a $75 million impact on the economy
January 29, 2024 - 7:12 PM
Less than four months before the start of Junte Boricua - an initiative seeking to bring home some 50,000 Puerto Ricans living in the United States - the government, private companies, and non-profits prepare to optimize the effort, which is expected to generate an economic impact of $75 million.
