Cruise ship with norovirus outbreak made a stop in Puerto Rico

The Caribbean Princess cruise ship, which set sail on Friday from the port of San Juan bound for the Dominican Republic, Bahamas and the state of Florida, reported an outbreak of norovirus on board, with multiple infections among passengers and crew members.

As a result of the situation, the Dominican Republic Ministry of Health reported on Saturday that it activated its health protocols, as the boat had 26 people in preventive isolation: 21 passengers and five crew members.

Meanwhile, the secretary of the Local Health Department, Victor M. Ramos Otero, called for calm. “I want to bring a clear message to our people: do not give in to the alarmism that social networks generate,” said Ramos Otero, also a pediatrician.

In an interview with El Nuevo Día, Ramos Otero explained that no prior alert was received about contagions aboard the cruise ship. He added that norovirus is one of the most common viruses associated with outbreaks on cruise ships and other closed spaces.

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“(It is) a virus that gives gastroenteritis, it is not usually a deadly virus. Most people with hydration by mouth resolves. Some people who are very small or older, require serum, but it is not usually a deadly virus,” Ramos Otero told this newspaper.

Norovirus infection - which is distinct from hantavirus - can cause vomiting and diarrhea. The infection is also often referred to as “stomach flu” or “stomach virus,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

However, norovirus illness is not related to influenza. The CDC states that influenza is caused by the influenza virus, while noroviruses cause acute gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the stomach or intestines.

"One virus has nothing to do with the other (norovirus and hantavirus). This has happened other times on different cruise ships that have departed and arrived in Puerto Rico and it is the most common virus, probably the most common that gives that type of situation," Ramos Otero said.

The Health Minister added that the virus can affect immunocompromised people more severely, although it is not usually fatal, he explained that its transmission occurs through contact and not through the air. “We do not believe that creates a greater alarm as certainly the other (hantavirus),” he commented.

Ramos Otero emphasized that the important thing in terms of prevention of contagious diseases is hygiene, mainly constant hand washing, since these viruses are transmitted by contact and not by air as occurs with COVID-19, among others.

At the moment, it is unknown if there were passengers who disembarked from the cruise ship in Puerto Rico. El Nuevo Día made a request to the Company of Tourism and is awaiting an official response.

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Meanwhile, Ramos Otero said that the agency has a “robust and permanently activated” contagious disease surveillance system, which maintains interagency integration at the state and federal levels, and is on alert every day of the week, together with Tourism, the Ports Authority and the agency’s Biosecurity Department.

“The Health Department does not improvise. We have protocols in place to handle this type of event and others. We never underestimate any situation, but we act according to our protocols,” Ramos Otero told this newspaper.

“Please know that norovirus is prevalent on cruise ships because it is a highly contagious virus that causes acute gastroenteritis, resulting in vomiting, diarrhea, nausea and stomach pain. Norovirus is easily transmitted by direct contact, contaminated surfaces or through contaminated food and water, and is a common cause of outbreaks. It is often called ‘stomach flu,’ although it is not related to the influenza virus,” he said.

Regarding hantavirus, Ramos Otero indicated that there are no documented cases of hantavirus in Puerto Rico, although the United States is preparing to receive quarantined passengers who are aboard another cruise ship, in this case, the MV Hondius, sailing to Tenerife.

“There has never been a documented case of hantavirus in Puerto Rico. The most that worries us about rodents in Puerto Rico is leptospirosis, which is a bacterium. That does exist in Puerto Rico," the health secretary mentioned. There has been a case of leptospirosis in Puerto Rico.

He explained that the agency issued a health alert on hantavirus two days ago to hospital institutions and professionals, even before the CDC, which issued it this Saturday, but reiterated that no cases of this virus have been documented on the island.

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The Dominican Ministry of Health stated that the passengers and crew members who remained in isolation did not disembark during Friday’s stopover in Puerto Plata, as part of the measures implemented in that country.

The entity explained that the cruise ship, with 3,367 passengers and 1,346 crew members, arrived at America Cove port yesterday, Friday, at 9:00 a.m., from Puerto Rico, and departed the same day at 5:00 p.m. bound for Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas.

He added that after receiving the Maritime Declaration of Health, the corresponding protocols were activated at the Maritime Point of Entry, in accordance with the International Health Regulations (IHR). The actions included surveillance, evaluation and response to public health events related to international travelers and vessels.

The intervention, carried out by the Epidemiology entry point and Risk Management personnel, in coordination with the port authorities, included the application of biosecurity and prevention measures.

According to authorities, at the time of arrival in Puerto Plata there were 26 people in preventive isolation: 21 passengers and five crew members. All were stable, under medical observation and receiving hydration. In addition, it was clarified that no deaths related to the outbreak have been reported.

The cruise ship’s medical officer reported, according to the Ministry of Health, that the event began on April 28 with some isolated cases and peaked on May 4, when there were 125 people with gastrointestinal symptoms associated with norovirus.

The cruise ship activated its control and isolation protocols, in addition to notifying the CDC of the situation.

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According to the CDC, most people with norovirus recover in one to three days, but can still spread the virus for a few days afterward.

Generally, people begin to have symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to norovirus. The most common symptoms are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain. However, there are others such as fever, headache and body aches.

Anyone can become infected with norovirus and become ill, regardless of age. Children under 5 years of age, older people and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections.

The agency warns that an infected person can continue to spread the virus for up to two weeks or more after recovery, emphasizing the importance of prevention.

Recommended measures include frequent hand washing, proper cooking of seafood, washing fruits and vegetables, disinfection of surfaces, washing clothes in hot water and staying at home for at least 48 hours after symptoms disappear.

The CDC further notes that most patients recover within one to three days. There is no specific treatment for this infection, and antibiotics are not effective, as they are designed to fight bacteria and not viruses.

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