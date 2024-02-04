Drug designed for advanced stages of breast cancer tested in Puerto Rico
Initial results show no toxicity and a tumor-reducing effect
February 4, 2024 - 7:21 PM
Two breast cancer patients living in Puerto Rico are the first to participate in a clinical trial conducted on the island to test a drug that offers a new alternative therapeutic option to treat and control advanced-stage cases that are resistant to previous treatments.
