Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Oferta del Día
Secciones
prima:Para suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
Magacín
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Junte Boricua
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
EnglishNews
Para suscriptores
26 de enero de 202426 de ene. de 2024
76°nubes dispersas
prima:Nydia Velázquez and other 12 U.S. Democratic Representatives call to improve Medicare Advantage Plans in Puerto Rico

In a letter sent to the federal Health Secretary Xavier Becerra, they warn of the “fragile condition of the health care services for senior adults” on the island.

January 26, 2024 - 6:40 PM

Regarding problems with healthcare services in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Representatives indicated that the island has lost 46% of its doctors over the last 13 years, many of whom due to low salaries. (Xavier Araújo)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.

Washington D. C.- We want to express our concerns with the fragile condition of the health care services for senior adults residing in Puerto Rico,” reads the letter sent by 13 U.S House Democratic Representatives, led by Nydia Velázquez (NY), calling the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to review and refine the formula used to determine payments for Medicare Advantage (MA) plans on the island.

RELATED
Tags
Nydia VelázquezCongreso de Estados UnidosMedicaid
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José A. Delgado
José A. DelgadoArrow Icon
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
viernes, 26 de enero de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
PRIMERA HORA
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: