In a letter sent to the federal Health Secretary Xavier Becerra, they warn of the “fragile condition of the health care services for senior adults” on the island.
January 26, 2024 - 6:40 PM
Washington D. C.- “We want to express our concerns with the fragile condition of the health care services for senior adults residing in Puerto Rico,” reads the letter sent by 13 U.S House Democratic Representatives, led by Nydia Velázquez (NY), calling the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to review and refine the formula used to determine payments for Medicare Advantage (MA) plans on the island.
