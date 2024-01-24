Opinión
24 de enero de 2024
77°nubes dispersas
prima:Ana Irma Rivera Lassén seeks to caucus with U.S. House Democrats

Senator and MVC Resident Commissioner hopeful registers campaign committee with Federal Election Commission.

January 24, 2024 - 3:29 PM

Rivera Lassén registered her campaign committee with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) for the first time with the U.S. Democratic Party on January 18. (Josian Bruno/GFR MEDIA)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.

Washington, D. C. - Ana Irma Rivera Lassén, who is running for the Movimiento Victoria Ciudadana’s (MVC) nomination for Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner in Washington, has identified herself as a Democrat and hopes to caucus with Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

José A. Delgado
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios que nunca terminó en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa...
