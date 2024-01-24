Ana Irma Rivera Lassén seeks to caucus with U.S. House Democrats
Senator and MVC Resident Commissioner hopeful registers campaign committee with Federal Election Commission.
January 24, 2024 - 3:29 PM
Washington, D. C. - Ana Irma Rivera Lassén, who is running for the Movimiento Victoria Ciudadana’s (MVC) nomination for Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner in Washington, has identified herself as a Democrat and hopes to caucus with Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives.
