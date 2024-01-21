When he first ran for the White House, Trump maintained that, should statehood win a plebiscite, he would support that status alternative. But, as president, he closed that door.
Washington D. C. - The possibility of Donald Trump returning to the White House brings back many of his prejudices against Puerto Rico and, above all, the delay in releasing emergency relief funds after Hurricane María.

