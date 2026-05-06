Jenniffer González says people will learn about the tax relief later this week

Governor Jenniffer González said today, Wednesday, that “this very week” she would make an announcement related to the promised tax relief, which—she said—would be news “that people will receive favorably.”

“This very week, we should be making an announcement about that”, the governor replied when asked by the press about the status of the relief or refundable incentive that has been under review for months by the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico.

González indicated that yesterday, Tuesday, she held an “extensive” meeting with her economic and fiscal team, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority, Francisco Domenech, and the executive director of the oversight board, Robert Mujica, to address this issue as well as the drafting of the budget for the next fiscal year.

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1 / 10 | Las balas de Thomas Rivera Schatz contra el Ejecutivo: conoce a quiénes ha señalado. Luego que la gobernadora Jenniffer González dijera que el presidente del Senado, Thomas Rivera Schatz, es su mayor “obstáculo”, este publicó –en redes sociales– un listado de asuntos que, desde el cuerpo legislativo, “no permitimos”, en alusión a controversias del Ejecutivo. - Xavier Araújo 1 / 10 Las balas de Thomas Rivera Schatz contra el Ejecutivo: conoce a quiénes ha señalado Luego que la gobernadora Jenniffer González dijera que el presidente del Senado, Thomas Rivera Schatz, es su mayor “obstáculo”, este publicó –en redes sociales– un listado de asuntos que, desde el cuerpo legislativo, “no permitimos”, en alusión a controversias del Ejecutivo. Xavier Araújo Share

“This very week, we should be talking about the budget. As you all know, Friday is the ‘deadline’ the Board had imposed... obviously, they provided information later. We are up to date. Just yesterday, we provided a lot of information. Documents have been submitted, and I believe people will receive both pieces of news positively”, she said.

“Before this Friday, I believe we should have information on this,” the governor reiterated.

Since last February, the Legislature approved House Joint Resolution 278, which allocates $554 million from the General Fund to the Puerto Rico Department of the Treasury for the distribution of a tax relief check for middle-class individuals.

Since then, the oversight board has been evaluating the legislative measure and had to wait for the 2025 tax cycle to conclude, which ended on April 18.

“Conversations are well advanced”, said Sylvette Santiago, spokesperson for the oversight board, when asked about the status of the relief.

This outlet learned that the board has identified potential sources from which the funds for the relief could come, but they still need to be validated by the government of Puerto Rico.

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