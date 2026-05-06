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Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

Jenniffer González says people will learn about the tax relief later this week

The governor anticipated that the news would be received “favorably” by the public

May 6, 2026 - 4:34 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Governor Jenniffer González anticipated that there will be news before Friday. (Carlos Rivera Giusti/Staff)
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
By Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Periodista investigadoragloria.ruiz@gfrmedia.com

Governor Jenniffer González said today, Wednesday, that “this very week” she would make an announcement related to the promised tax relief, which—she said—would be news “that people will receive favorably.”

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“This very week, we should be making an announcement about that”, the governor replied when asked by the press about the status of the relief or refundable incentive that has been under review for months by the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico.

González indicated that yesterday, Tuesday, she held an “extensive” meeting with her economic and fiscal team, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority, Francisco Domenech, and the executive director of the oversight board, Robert Mujica, to address this issue as well as the drafting of the budget for the next fiscal year.

Luego que la gobernadora Jenniffer González dijera que el presidente del Senado, Thomas Rivera Schatz, es su mayor “obstáculo”, este publicó –en redes sociales– un listado de asuntos que, desde el cuerpo legislativo, “no permitimos”, en alusión a controversias del Ejecutivo.A la primera en señalar, como “evasora” de impuestos, fue a la exsecretaria designada de Estado Verónica Ferraiuoli, a quien el Senado, dominado por el Partido Nuevo Progresista (PNP), no le dio los votos, el año pasado, para ostentar el cargo.El superintendente de la Policía, Joseph González, también ha sido blanco de críticas por parte de Rivera Schatz, quien denunció el ascenso “para comprar silencio” que dio al oficial Abiel Soto Méndez, quien era el escolta de Janet Parra y “pretendió acceso a las cámaras de seguridad del Capitolio para verificar quiénes visitaron el Senado para oponerse a un nombramiento”.
1 / 10 | Las balas de Thomas Rivera Schatz contra el Ejecutivo: conoce a quiénes ha señalado. Luego que la gobernadora Jenniffer González dijera que el presidente del Senado, Thomas Rivera Schatz, es su mayor “obstáculo”, este publicó –en redes sociales– un listado de asuntos que, desde el cuerpo legislativo, “no permitimos”, en alusión a controversias del Ejecutivo. - Xavier Araújo

“This very week, we should be talking about the budget. As you all know, Friday is the ‘deadline’ the Board had imposed... obviously, they provided information later. We are up to date. Just yesterday, we provided a lot of information. Documents have been submitted, and I believe people will receive both pieces of news positively”, she said.

“Before this Friday, I believe we should have information on this,” the governor reiterated.

Since last February, the Legislature approved House Joint Resolution 278, which allocates $554 million from the General Fund to the Puerto Rico Department of the Treasury for the distribution of a tax relief check for middle-class individuals.

Since then, the oversight board has been evaluating the legislative measure and had to wait for the 2025 tax cycle to conclude, which ended on April 18.

“Conversations are well advanced”, said Sylvette Santiago, spokesperson for the oversight board, when asked about the status of the relief.

This outlet learned that the board has identified potential sources from which the funds for the relief could come, but they still need to be validated by the government of Puerto Rico.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Tags
Jenniffer GonzálezBreaking NewsPuerto RicoRobert F. MujicaFrancisco Domenech
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Gloria Ruiz KuilanArrow Icon
Periodista con más 26 años de experiencia. Orgullosa de ser producto de la escuela pública. Criada en un residencial público de Bayamón en el que vivió la realidad diaria de muchos...
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