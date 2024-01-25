Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Oferta del Día
Secciones
prima:Para suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
Magacín
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Junte Boricua
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
EnglishNews
Para suscriptores
25 de enero de 202425 de ene. de 2024
75°lluvia ligera
prima:ASEM activates contingency plan to face indefinite strike at Medical Center

All elective surgeries and outpatient services will be suspended starting Thursday.

January 25, 2024 - 6:29 PM

During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon at ASEM offices, Matta explained that the contingency plan consists of arrangements with internal and external resources to ensure operations. (Josian Bruno/GFR MEDIA)
Marga Parés Arroyo
By Marga Parés Arroyo
Periodista de Noticias

In response to the indefinite strike confirmed by the General Workers Union (UGT, Spanish acronym) - to begin Friday - the Puerto Rico Medical Services Administration (ASEM, Spanish acronym) activated Wednesday its contingency plan for the Puerto Rico Medical Center in Río Piedras, which includes suspending all elective surgeries and outpatient services starting Thursday, among other measures.

RELATED
Tags
ASEMHuelgasSaludCentro Médicotrabajo
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Marga Parés Arroyo
Marga Parés ArroyoArrow Icon
Comenzó a trabajar en El Nuevo Día en la década de 1990, cuando aún estudiaba Periodismo, en la revista Domingo Deportivo y "Pueblo por Pueblo". Desde 1999, Marga Parés Arroyo labora...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
jueves, 25 de enero de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
PRIMERA HORA
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: