Washington D. C. – In a 40-3 vote, the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee approved Friday the bill seeking to expand the Child Tax Credit (CTC) refund, available in Puerto Rico, for three fiscal years.

For the Democratic leadership, H.R. 7024 is a positive step, but not enough because, for example, it does not allow a person with one dependent child and an income of less than $22,900 to have full access to the refund. In this sense, they presented several proposals to amend it. All were defeated.

Still, nearly all members of the Democratic minority voted for it.

“While this bill is a start towards the future America’s children deserve, more could’ve been done. Republicans are once again letting politics get in the way of good policy for America’s working families by refusing to expand the Child Tax Credit to include our country’s poorest children. If Democrats had our way, we’d have gone further. We know that when you grow the middle class, you grow the economy,” the Democratic Minority Leader said on the House floor.

On Tuesday, the chairs of the Senate Finance Committee, Democrat Ron Wyden of (Ore.), and the House Ways and Means Committee, Republican Jason Smith of (Miss.), announced an agreement to advance legislation that would, among other things, increase the CTC refund between 2023 and 2025.

The current maximum refund of $1,600 would increase to $1,800 for 2023 - filed no later than April - $1,900 for 2024, and $2,000 for 2025. To be eligible for the refund, individuals must earn between $2,500 and $200,000.

Smith introduced his bill in the House the next day and brought it up for a vote in his committee two days later. “This legislation locks in over $600 billion in proven pro-growth, pro-America tax policies with key provisions that support over 21 million jobs,” said Congressman Smith.

“This bill contains important provisions that individually have bipartisan support. Democrats have voted to extend R&D expensing. Republicans created the Child Tax Credit and support minimum work requirements to promote a connection to the workforce and greater prosperity,” Smith said Friday opening the vote.

Senate and House Democratic Minority Leaders Charles Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries - New York - agreed with their colleague Neal that the legislation is positive, but should have done much more to address the CTC refund. Through a proposal by Representative Susan DelBene (D-Wash.), Democrats unsuccessfully attempted to amend the measure to reinstate the expansion of the CTC refund they achieved in 2021 so that it would rise to $3,600 annually, be distributed monthly, and fully benefit those with the lowest income..

Although DelBene’s amendment was defeated 25-18 by Republicans, Democrats argued that the 2021 expansion of the CTC allowed 5 million children to live above the poverty line.

Under this bill “children get one dollar for every four dollars for corporations,” said Democratic Rep. Lloyd Dogett (Texas).

Meanwhile, Democrat Terri Sewell (Alabama) argued that this increase will not reach the pockets of the lowest income individuals, who will receive a smaller refund.

Until 2021, the credit for dependent children in Puerto Rico was only available to those with three or more children. Through the American Rescue Plan Act - legislation passed by the then-Democratic majorities in Congress – the Joe Biden administration fully extended the CTC to the island.

The $78 billion tax package would also increase the federal low-income housing tax credit and provide flexibility for taxpayers to use current or prior year income to calculate the CTC in 2024 and 2025. It would also adjust the credit to inflation beginning in 2024.

On the other hand, the initiative will promote the expansion of innovation and competitiveness with favorable public policies for research and development, allowing companies to deduct the cost of their investments in this area immediately, rather than within five years. The measure also proposes to allow companies to deduct 100% of their spending on machinery, equipment, and vehicles and eliminate double taxation for companies and workers with a presence in the United States and Taiwan. The bill would be funded by eliminating the job retention tax credit, enacted during the pandemic and has led to allegations of fraud.