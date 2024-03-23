The Secretary of Energy asks for strategies to prevent the rate impact contemplated in a study released by the DOE
March 23, 2024 - 12:07 PM
For Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Secretary of Energy, the outlook described in a study on the integration of renewable energy into Puerto Rico’s grid, prepared by the agency she leads, states that this would lead to rate increases of up to 80% in the short term, “is not acceptable” and local authorities and private operators should develop strategies to prevent or mitigate that impact.
