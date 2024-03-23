Opinión
23 de marzo de 2024
78°lluvia moderada
We are part of The Trust Project
prima:Jennifer Granholm says the potential 80% increase in electricity bills “is not acceptable”

The Secretary of Energy asks for strategies to prevent the rate impact contemplated in a study released by the DOE

March 23, 2024 - 12:07 PM

Jennifer Granholm traveled to Puerto Rico as part of the delegation of the US Vice President, Kamala Harris. (Nahira Montcourt)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

For Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Secretary of Energy, the outlook described in a study on the integration of renewable energy into Puerto Rico’s grid, prepared by the agency she leads, states that this would lead to rate increases of up to 80% in the short term, “is not acceptable” and local authorities and private operators should develop strategies to prevent or mitigate that impact.

Manuel Guillama Capella
