The die is cast for PREPA: adjustment plan hearings end

After 11 days of technical concepts, legal references, and marathon questioning, the Oversight Board asked U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain Monday to approve the Plan of Adjustment that would reduce the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s (PREPA-POA) obligations by approximately 75%.

Those bondholders who oppose the proposal and hold about $4.4 billion in claims against the utility urged the judge addressing Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy proceedings not to give in to what they called a “deception” by the entity overseeing the Puerto Rico government’s finances.

Around 5 p.m., Swain thanked court officials for making possible the confirmation hearings of the largest, longest, and most contentious bankruptcy ever recorded in the U.S. municipal market.

She said that the 11-day process, held in person and online with support from court staff in New York and Boston, was a team effort and recognized the dedication and commitment of all parties.

PUBLICIDAD

Swain, who reserved judgment, thanked the mediation team, but also the citizens who wrote to her and those who came to court to share their experiences.

“They are the most affected. Their voices have been heard,” Swain continued, assuring that she will keep in mind their concerns and the implications of the decision for the future of Puerto Rico. Swain used a similar phrase two years ago when she evaluated the central government’s POA.

The judge’s comments, who appeared to be deeply moved, came after a day full of arguments in which the Board’s lead attorneys, who are part of the firm Proskauer Rose, said the PREPA-POA was designed to pay bondholders as much as possible and to “strike a fine balance” between what can be paid to creditors and the need for Puerto Rico’s power system to operate reliably.

The process that concluded this Monday, in turn, marks the end of an era, as PREPA is the last bankruptcy proceeding the Board had to address since it took office just before 2017.

This is not an Excel spreadsheet calculation

In contrast, the lawyers representing bondholders who opposed the proposal reminded Swain that they had reached agreements with the Board before, both regarding PREPA and other debt restructurings, such as those of the central government and the Sales Tax Financing Corporation (Cofina).

But they reiterated that if they were now objecting to the PREPA-POA, it was because the Board had chosen to “wipe out” their claims using flawed economic models and methods that have never been used in a rate case for an electric utility in the United States.

PUBLICIDAD

“This is not an exercise in an Excel spreadsheet,” said attorney Margaret Dale, adding that the Board’s negotiations have always been guided by offering the highest return to PREPA’s bondholders.

According to Dale, who said that in finding a solution to PREPA’s bankruptcy it is necessary to understand and keep in mind the realities experienced by the residents of Puerto Rico, the Board’s goal has always been to pay creditors as much as possible.

But at the same time, considering the capital needs that PREPA will have - in the future - to maintain its infrastructure, without emptying the pockets of households, especially those with the lowest incomes.

“The legacy charge has to be sustainable,” Dale said, asking the judge not to dismiss the arguments that seek to discredit the model used by the Board.

Creditors supporting the PREPA-POA closed ranks with the entity. Among them, Unsecured Creditors Committee (UCC) attorney Luc A. Despins defended the deal, which would allow contractors, suppliers, and other PREPA creditors to recover about $335 million.

But such a recovery would represent, at best, about 9 % of the more than $6 billion in UCC claims and would take decades to collect, said Despins, also a partner at Paul Hastings.

But minutes later, attorneys Sean O’Shea, Michael Doluisio, and Thomas Lauria, on behalf of their clients Assured Guaranty, the Ad Hoc-PREPA bondholders group, and GoldenTree Asset Management, respectively, listed for Judge Swain what they saw as a series of inconsistencies, deceptions and flaws in the Board’s assumptions.

PUBLICIDAD

Households in Puerto Rico can afford to pay a little more

“Households in Puerto Rico can afford to pay a little more on their electricity bills because they don’t have other non-discretionary expenses,” said attorney O’Shea, referring to the fact that 55 % of households on the island do not pay mortgages or rent, which would allow them to pay more for electric service.

According to O’Shea, in other restructurings, the Board has offered Contingent Value Instruments (CVIs) to share the benefits of an improving economy with bondholders.

But in this case, the lawyer said, bondholders would get nothing from the CVI until PREPA’s restructured bonds are paid first, which, by the way, will go to the creditors who agreed with the Board, not to its clients.

“Reaching a resolution will require efforts from both sides,” O’Shea added.

Final call to negotiate

At that point, Judge Swain reminded the parties that the mediation team, as well as her order to encourage amicable agreements, remained in effect.

“I have not asked anyone not to talk,” the judge said.

In his closing remarks, Board attorney Martin Bienenstock urged the opponents to join the negotiation, insisting that they had the opportunity to agree.

“It can happen tonight,” the attorney asserted.

“Puerto Ricans deserve better than the service they have received from PREPA,” Doluisio said.

According to Doluisio, despite having “an army of consultants at its disposal,” the Board used premises and projections designed to avoid paying its clients, especially when the entity ignored indicators such as LUMA Energy’s projections. Last October, the power grid operator presented a projection of electricity demand that would exceed by at least 80 % the projections used by the entity to set the legacy charge.

PUBLICIDAD

Meanwhile, Lauria assured that the key problem with the PREPA-POA is that the Board granted higher recoveries to bondholders who agreed with the entity, but offered minimal recoveries - in the order of three cents on the dollar - to those who oppose the payment plan, even though it is the same claim.

Uncertain for PREPA

However, the closing arguments of the Electrical Industry and Irrigation Workers Union (Utier) and the Institute for Competitiveness and Sustainable Economy (ICSE) left open the possibility that, beyond what different creditors will be able to collect if the PREPA-POA is confirmed, it is not entirely clear what PREPA will be left with once the financial restructuring is completed.

Utier attorney Zoé Negrón Comas reminded that when talking about a viable plan, it is not only about paying creditors. It is also necessary for the debtor to be able to move forward, a scenario that is not described in the plan on the table.

Even worse, according to Negrón Comas, once the PREPA-POA undermines the contractual rights of the utility’s workers, they will also bear the impact that the legacy charge will have on their pockets.

“The legacy charge and the impact it will have on electricity rates will not be enough to guarantee the proper operation of PREPA,” said Fernando Agrait on behalf of ICSE.