We are part of The Trust Project
PREPA Bankruptcy: Confirmation Hearing Begins in a week
Yesterday, U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain completed the details for the plan of adjustment confirmation hearing.
February 28, 2024 - 5:12 PM
Yesterday, U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain completed the details for the plan of adjustment confirmation hearing.
February 28, 2024 - 5:12 PM
Beginning next Monday, some 35 witnesses, more than 300 pieces of evidence - ranging from financial projections, fiscal plans, and economic studies - and some 50 attorneys will keep U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain busy as the confirmation process for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s Plan of Adjustment (PREPA-POA) begins.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: