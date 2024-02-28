Opinión
28 de febrero de 2024
73°ligeramente nublado
We are part of The Trust Project
prima:PREPA Bankruptcy: Confirmation Hearing Begins in a week

Yesterday, U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain completed the details for the plan of adjustment confirmation hearing.

February 28, 2024 - 5:12 PM

Así lucía el ambiente en la mañana del lunes donde diversos grupos se manifestaban contra el Plan de Ajuste de la Deuda.
The confirmation hearings of the PREPA Adjustment Plan will take place in the federal court of Hato Rey, starting next Monday. In a file photo taken on November 8, 2021, citizens protested the central government's debt restructuring. (alex.figueroa@gfrmedia.com)
Joanisabel González
By Joanisabel González
Editora de Negociosjoanisabel.gonzalez@gfrmedia.com

Beginning next Monday, some 35 witnesses, more than 300 pieces of evidence - ranging from financial projections, fiscal plans, and economic studies - and some 50 attorneys will keep U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain busy as the confirmation process for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s Plan of Adjustment (PREPA-POA) begins.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Joanisabel González
Joanisabel GonzálezArrow Icon
Periodista puertorriqueña con más de dos décadas de experiencia en la cobertura de la comunidad empresarial de Puerto Rico y la economía de la isla. Luego de trabajar en el semanario de...
