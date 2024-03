Judge Laura Taylor Swain accepted Monday as evidence the testimony of energy systems expert Agustín Irizarry Rodríguez, as well as those of economists Ramón Cao and José Alameda, whose studies highlight that the proposed Plan of Adjustment for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA-POA) will have multiple adverse effects on Puerto Rico’s economy, but also on the reliability of the power system, a dynamic that will end up working against the creditors.