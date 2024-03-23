Kamala Harris asserts that the treatment of the United States towards Puerto Rico will be at stake in the upcoming elections

With the Puerto Rican vote in Pennsylvania in the campaign’s crosshairs, United States Vice President Kamala Harris highlighted on Friday, during her visit to Puerto Rico, that the government’s treatment of the island will be at stake in the November presidential elections.

In the political message of her visit, during a fundraising event at La Casa de Santurce in the La Ciudadela complex, Ms. Harris contrasted the treatment Puerto Rico receives under President Joe Biden’s administration with how former President Donald Trump acted towards the island and its citizens.

While the Biden administration is investing “$140 billion” allocated to Puerto Rico after the hurricanes of 2017—an amount that should include funds approved during the Trump administration—going back to a Trump administration would mean reverting to the vision that the island is a “dirty” and “corrupt” place, said Ms. Harris.

Alongside Puerto Rico’s issue, Ms. Harris considered that democracy, the image to the world, the claim to live free from gun violence, and women’s reproductive rights are also on the table in this election, which will determine “what kind of country and world we want to live in”.

PUBLICIDAD

“Everything is at stake...Having empathy is not weakness”, indicated Ms. Harris, who expressed confidence in President Biden’s reelection and, during her visit, projected her administration’s support for the reconstruction of Puerto Rico, recognition of its cultural identity and also engaged in the ongoing debate about the island’s political future.

Close to 500,000 Puerto Ricans live in Pennsylvania, a state that both major U.S. parties pay close attention to and that can decide not only who the next president will be, but also which party will control the Senate.

REPRODUCIR Kamala Harris: “Esta isla es el hogar de algunas de las personas más talentosas e innovadoras de nuestra nación” Desde Canóvanas, este fue el mensaje de la vicepresidenta en Canóvanas durante su visita en Puerto Rico.

Equality claim

The fundraising event was also an opportunity for Governor Pedro Pierluisi’s government and its allies to raise the issue of higher Medicare Advantage payments for Puerto Rico.

“We seek equity and equality, not only regarding statehood, but also regarding health parity for the island”, said Andrés Guillemard, Puerto Rico’s elected permanent delegate to the Democratic Party and finance director for Pierluisi’s reelection campaign, who is also his brother-in-law.

Guillemard’s message—coordinated with investor Nicholas Prouty, who hosted the fundraising event—sought to place pressure on the Biden administration to improve Medicare Advantage plan payments for the 2025 calendar year, a decision that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will announce by April 1st, at the latest.

In that regard, Puerto Rico Health Departament Secretary, Carlos Mellado, said that Medicare Advantage rates in Puerto Rico are 39% below the U.S. average. Mellado recalled, in a letter to Ms. Harris and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, the Biden-Harris 2020 campaign’s commitment to addressing that gap.

PUBLICIDAD

Pierluisi, Mellado, Guillemard, San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA) and newly elected President of the Democratic Party in Puerto Rico, Luis Dávila Pernas, former Senate President Eduardo Bhatia, outgoing President of the Democratic Party in the island Charlie Rodríguez, and the governor’s sister, Caridad Pierluisi, were also present at the fundraising event held at La Casa de Santurce, a luxury apartment complex for seniors in La Ciudadela, a Prouty project.

Introducing Ms. Harris, Mr. Prouty stated that during the catastrophe caused by Hurricane María, the then-senator, who represented California from 2017 to 2021, always answered his calls. “No one has shown more commitment to Puerto Rico than Kamala Harris,” Mr. Prouty said.

The vice president stated that, as a senator, Mr. Prouty made her feel the catastrophe that the island experienced starting in September 2017, and—with her only comment regarding territorial status—said she was very clear “that there was no senator from Puerto Rico, so I felt the responsibility to raise my voice, particularly after Hurricane María.”

1 / 21 | Así transcurrió la visita de la vicepresidenta Kamala Harris a Puerto Rico. La vicepresidenta de Estados Unidos, Kamala Harris, llegó a la isla por primera vez desde que juró el 20 de enero de 2021 al cargo. - David Villafañe

The fundraising event would leave nearly $500,000 to President Biden’s political action committee, the “Biden Victory Fund,” according to Guillemard.

A lesson in resilience

On her first trip to Puerto Rico as vice president, Ms. Harris arrived in San Juan two minutes ahead of schedule, at 1:38 p.m. She disembarked from Air Force 2 at the Muñiz Air National Guard Base, where she was received by Governor Pierluisi, Mayor Romero, Senate President José Luis Dalmau and House Speaker Rafael “Tatito” Hernández Montañez. She then approached about a hundred people, including Popular Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate for resident commissioner in Washington, Pablo José Hernández.

PUBLICIDAD

Accompanying Ms. Harris were Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Undersecretary Adrianne Todman, who, like the governor, accompanied her to the home of 86-year-old María Ramos de Jesús in San Isidro, Canóvanas, which was destroyed by Hurricane María and repaired with funds from HUD’s Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program through the Home Repair, Rebuild, and Relocate (R3) initiative, which faced multiple setbacks during Puerto Rico’s past government.

Ramos de Jesús’ house – with a gigantic Puerto Rican flag – now boasts solar panels and water cisterns.

“She had tears in her eyes as she explained what it was like before this work was done and described the fear she had and how essential it was,” said Ms. Harris. Ramos de Jesús, who was surrounded by family, speaks English and lived in New Jersey for a few years.

Ms. Harris noted that Puerto Rico “is home to some of the most talented and innovative people in our nation,” particularly highlighting the biotechnology industry.

Following Hurricane María, she said, the United States has learned, in Puerto Rico, how to be savvy in promoting resilience amid climate change and increasingly devastating cyclones.

Governor Pierluisi, in his message in Canóvanas, stated that the vice president’s visit “is a testament to the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to Puerto Rico.” “Frequent visits from the cabinet confirm that President Biden and Vice President Harris support us”, he said.

REPRODUCIR Así se vivió el aterrizaje de Kamala Harris en Puerto Rico Mira cómo la vicepresidenta saludó al gobernador Pedro Pierluisi durante su visita relámpago en la isla.

A Political Debate Display

Ms. Harris spent time at the Community Workshop La Goyco in Santurce, where she was welcomed by the center’s director, Mariana Reyes Angleró, and the president of the Hispanic Federation, Frankie Miranda.

PUBLICIDAD

Upon Ms. Harris’ arrival, she got a taste of the political debate in Puerto Rico. One group chanted “Yankee go home”, while another responded “USA, USA, we want statehood”.

A plena group, which included Marcelo Matos Reyes – a 10-year-old and son of Reyes Angleró and the late renowned plenero Tito Matos – greeted her with the chorus “We want to know, we want to know, we want to know Kamala, what did you come to do.” Ms. Harris applauded during the plena.

The singer of the group, Emanuel Santana, wore a T-shirt that read “No more colony,” with the flags of Puerto Rico and Palestine, and a black machete with the island’s star. The lyrics of the original song included asking the vice president if she was going to talk “about Code 60 (known as the Puerto Rico Incentives Code) and the Financial Oversight & Manage Board for Puerto Rico”.

Additionally, singer Cherry Torres gave Ms. Harris a preview of the musical Evita, which premieres in Puerto Rico on April 5th.

At the Community Workshop La Goyco, amid heightened security due to the protest, Ms. Harris conversed for a long time with cultural and community leaders. “Our community is being displaced as a result of Code 60 and 22 (which is now part of Code 60) that favor wealthy individuals who are foreign to this community” said Reyes Angleró, on behalf of the community cultural center in the Machuchal sector of Santurce, in San Juan.

1 / 8 | Jill Biden comparte con familias de militares en el Fuerte Buchanan. La primera dama de los Estados Unidos, Jill Biden, arribó este 17 de marzo a Puerto Rico para compartir brevemente con familias de militares en el Fuerte Buchanan, como parte de su iniciativa “Uniendo Fuerzas”. - Josian Bruno

Ms. Harris, whose father was born in Jamaica and mother was born in India, is the first Black person to hold the vice presidency of the United States. She is the forty-ninth person to hold the position of number two in the United States government. Before serving as a senator for California, she was also the attorney general of that state, among other roles.

PUBLICIDAD

In the same 2020 election cycle in which President Biden won the Democratic nomination, Ms. Harris was one of the candidates, although she withdrew before the voting began.

On Sunday, the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, was in Puerto Rico to attend a barbecue with military personnel and their families at Fort Buchanan.

For Ms. Harris, this was her first trip to Puerto Rico as vice president. Previously, she visited the island in 2017, when she was a senator.

At least six other vice presidents have been to Puerto Rico: Richard Nixon, Lyndon B. Johnson, Hubert Humphrey, George H. W. Bush, Richard Cheney and Michael Pence. Then-Vice President Pence traveled to the island in October 2017, after Hurricane Maria.