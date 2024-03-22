Opinión
22 de marzo de 2024
79°lluvia ligera
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
The government defends the pace of post-María reconstruction work, stressing a slightly positive difference over the Louisiana process after Hurricane Katrina

COR3 Director Manuel Laboy has compiled a series of indicators that show a slightly faster performance in approving and disbursing funds.

March 22, 2024 - 2:35 AM

Manuel Laboy highlighted that, in Puerto Rico, in the six years following Hurricane Maria, twice as many projects were approved compared to the same period after Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana (Nahira Montcourt)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella

Six years after Hurricane María hit the island in September 2017, Puerto Rico’s reconstruction process is moving at a slightly faster pace than Louisiana’s during the same period after Hurricane Katrina hit the state in August 2005, according to a comparison by the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3) using a series of basic indicators.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manuel Guillama Capella
Manuel Guillama CapellaArrow Icon
Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Durante su carrera, se ha enfocado en la cobertura de temas de Educación, política, gobierno...
