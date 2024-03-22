COR3 Director Manuel Laboy has compiled a series of indicators that show a slightly faster performance in approving and disbursing funds.
March 22, 2024 - 2:35 AM
March 22, 2024 - 2:35 AM
Six years after Hurricane María hit the island in September 2017, Puerto Rico’s reconstruction process is moving at a slightly faster pace than Louisiana’s during the same period after Hurricane Katrina hit the state in August 2005, according to a comparison by the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3) using a series of basic indicators.
