prima:Latino Victory Fund announces endorsement of Nydia Velázquez for reelection

Also supports the reelection candidacies of Adriano Espaillat and Rob Menéndez

May 16, 2024 - 11:46 AM

Nydia Velazquez has the backing of the Latino Victory Fund in her bid for reelection. (Xavier Araújo)
Redacción El Nuevo Día
By Redacción El Nuevo Día

The Latino Victory Fund announced Wednesday the endorsement of Puerto Rican Democratic Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez (N.Y.) for reelection.

