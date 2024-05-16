We are part of The Trust Project
Latino Victory Fund announces endorsement of Nydia Velázquez for reelection
Also supports the reelection candidacies of Adriano Espaillat and Rob Menéndez
May 16, 2024 - 11:46 AM
The Latino Victory Fund announced Wednesday the endorsement of Puerto Rican Democratic Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez (N.Y.) for reelection.
