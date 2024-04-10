Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Estar Bien
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
Magacín
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Junte Boricua
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
10 de abril de 2024
80°nubes dispersas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
prima:U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Interior Discusses Climate Change Adaptation Projects in Puerto Rico

The U.S. official highlighted the resources available to the scientific sector for phenomena such as coastal erosion.

April 10, 2024 - 4:06 PM

Laura Daniel-Davis visited the Central Administration of the UPR, where she met with President Luis Ferrao Delgado and scientific researchers. (Nahira Montcourt)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

Lauren Daniel-Davis, Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI), met Tuesday with students, researchers, and the president of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), Luis Ferrao Delgado. During the meeting, she highlighted federal funding opportunities for the university and other scientific entities working on strategies to deal with the effects of climate change.

RELATED
Tags
UPRLuis Ferrao DelgadoCambio climático
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manuel Guillama Capella
Manuel Guillama CapellaArrow Icon
Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Durante su carrera, se ha enfocado en la cobertura de temas de Educación, política, gobierno,...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
miércoles, 10 de abril de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: