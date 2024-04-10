The U.S. official highlighted the resources available to the scientific sector for phenomena such as coastal erosion.
Lauren Daniel-Davis, Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI), met Tuesday with students, researchers, and the president of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), Luis Ferrao Delgado. During the meeting, she highlighted federal funding opportunities for the university and other scientific entities working on strategies to deal with the effects of climate change.
