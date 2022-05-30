Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Estar Bien
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
Magacín
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Junte Boricua
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
25 de abril de 2024
77°nubes rotas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
Vieques: Your guide to must-see spots

These spots on Isla Nena are perfect for capturing selfies with your family and friends

April 24, 2024 - 12:09 AM

Puerto Mulas Lighthouse in Vieques. (Alejandro Granadillo)
By ELNUEVODIA.COM

Lee la historia en español aquí.

RELATED

Vieques.- Our “Isla Nena,” Vieques, is photogenic with all its natural beauties and historic sites. So the question would be, where not to take a selfie in Vieques?” Here are just some of the many spots Vieques has to offer for capturing worthwhile moments when visiting this naturally beautiful and historically significant island municipality.

Idyllic swing at Malecón La Esperanza

Swing at Malecón La Esperanza.
Swing at Malecón La Esperanza. (Alejandro Granadillo)

Bastimento Beach

Bastimento Beach.
Bastimento Beach. (Alejandro Granadillo)

Plaza de los Trabajadores

Plaza de los Trabajadores.
Plaza de los Trabajadores. (Alejandro Granadillo)

Chair at Malecón de Esperanza

Chair at Malecón de Esperanza.
Chair at Malecón de Esperanza. (Alejandro Granadillo)

Bust of Simón Bolívar

Bust of Simón Bolívar in Vieques’ Public Plaza.
Bust of Simón Bolívar in Vieques’ Public Plaza. (Alejandro Granadillo)

Punta Mulas Lighthouse

Punta Mulas Lighthouse, located in Isabel II, designated as a historic monument and protected by the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture.
Punta Mulas Lighthouse, located in Isabel II, designated as a historic monument and protected by the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture. (Alejandro Granadillo)

Fortín Conde de Mirasol

The only historical museum on Isla Nena, Fortín Conde de Mirasol is visited annually by more than 10,000 people.
The only historical museum on Isla Nena, Fortín Conde de Mirasol is visited annually by more than 10,000 people. (Alejandro Granadillo)

Vieques Ceiba Tree Park

Vieques Ceiba Tree Park Natural Reserve.
Vieques Ceiba Tree Park Natural Reserve. (Alejandro Granadillo)

Verdiales Lighthouse

Verdiales Lighthouse.
Verdiales Lighthouse. (Alejandro Granadillo)
Tags
Somos ViequesViequesJunte BoricuaSomos Puerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
ELNUEVODIA.COM
ELNUEVODIA.COMArrow Icon
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
jueves, 25 de abril de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: